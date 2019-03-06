Bo Dukes hearing in Grinstead case cancelled

BEN HILL, CO. (WALB) - A hearing for Bo Dukes for his role in the Tara Grinstead case has been cancelled, according to the district attorney’s office.
The hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday morning, was cancelled because “parties agreed,” District Attorney Brad Rigby told WALB.
The hearing was for the DA’s motion to revoke Dukes’ bond in the Grinstead case, following Dukes’ charges in connection to an unrelated incident in Warner Robins on Jan. 1. The consent order states Dukes pleaded not guilty to the Warner Robins incident.
According to the motion, the parties involved in the case agreed to revoke Dukes’ bond from a March 2017 arrest. Dukes was arrested on March 3, 2017 for his role in the Grinstead case.
Dukes was released from Ben Hill County Jail the same day he was arrested on a $16,700 bond.
Later in 2017, Dukes was indicted on similar charges in Wilcox County. According to the Wilcox County indictment, Dukes was charged with two counts of making false statements, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and concealing the death of another.
Grinstead was a Irwin County teacher who went missing in 2005.
Dukes is charged with covering up Grinstead’s death.
