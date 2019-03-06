Adam Hathaway getting ready for new role as Tift Co. school superintendent

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Tift County Schools is getting ready to bring in their new superintendent, Adam Hathaway.
“I’m transitioning to the position right now. Mr. Atwater will stay on through the 12th of March," said Hathway. "On the 13th of March I will be officially taking over as superintendent of Tift County Schools.”
And bringing 20 years of experience to the table.
“I was superintendent in Schley County, which is Ellaville, Georgia. Before that I was in Gilmer County as the principal,” said Hathaway.
The incoming superintendent is closer to home now.
“I have worked in a variety of different districts so when I taught I was in Cook and Berrien and Fitzgerald so I know this area very well. I’m from Clinch County, Georgia,” said Hathaway.
First on his list is to meet with people and find out what their needs are. Addressing those needs, he believes, is a community effort.
“From businesses, from community members, from parents, from students, from teachers, you know really being able to sit down and have a lot of conversation and really talk about where we wanna take Tift County Schools,” said Hathaway.
So far he’s met with directors and principals and he said he is learning how Tift County works.
“I’m excited to be here and being able to move into Tift. I’ve always looked at Tift County as one of the leaders in South Georgia,” said Hathway.
Hathaway plans to stay in the district for a while.
“Because the potential here is absolutely amazing,” said Hathaway.
Hathaway said he signed a three year contract. Current Superintendent Patrick Atwater announced his plans to retire last spring.
