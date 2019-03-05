Woman charged in Douglas Huddle House shooting

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A man was injured and a woman was charged after a shooting at the Huddle House in the 1600 block of South Peterson Avenue, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD).
Police said they responded to a shooting incident at the Huddle House March 2.
When they arrived, officers said they found that Skylar Allan Polk, 26, had been shot in the chest and taken by a private vehicle to Coffee Regional Medical Center.
Investigators said Unika Shonte Williams, 31, who was still at the scene, is the suspect in the shooting.
According to DPD, the gun used to shoot Polk was secured by responding officers.
Police said Williams was taken to the police department to give a statement.
Officers also went to Coffee Regional to check on Polk’s condition and try to get a statement from him. Officials said Polk was partially sedated and could not give a clear statement to police.
After speaking with witnesses, police charged Williams with aggravated assault.
DPD said Polk has been taken from Coffee Regional Medical Center to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida for further treatment.
Police said this investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-222, the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600 or share it in a private message on the police department’s Facebook page.
