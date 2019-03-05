Winter is back!

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy and much cooler Monday. Colder air continues to dive south which keeps it unseasonably cold for a few days. Overnight lows drop into the mid-upper 30s as a weak disturbance moves east with a chilly light rain and possibly a few flurries to our northern counties (Stewart, Webster, Sumter and Dooly Co). The fast moving system clears before 8am Tuesday.
Otherwise lots of sunshine and dry the rest of the week. Expect a widespread freeze Wednesday and Thursday with lows upper 20s low 30s followed by highs in the low-mid 50s. Warming the rest of the week lows low 40s to low 50s and highs low 60s to mid 70s into the weekend. Next chance of rain and possibly a round of severe storms Sunday.
