UPDATE: Worth Co. High Principal Harley Calhoun has not been fired, despite rumors

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Worth County High School Principal Harley Calhoun has not been fired, according to the Worth County Board of Education, despite rumors about the principal’s job status.
Worth County Board of Education members said that the board votes to renew or deny a principal for a school new year.
Board members said the superintendent can only make recommendations for renewal or not.
The Worth County School Board is made up of four voting members. In the event of a tied vote, the chairman will vote to break the tie.
The Worth County School Board’s next meeting will be on March 21.
The board said it’s possible a vote about Calhoun could come up, but the meeting agenda has not been finalized.
Currently, Calhoun is in his second year as principal at Worth County High School.
Parents said they are optimistic about Monday’s march and they will continue to fight to keep Calhoun.
