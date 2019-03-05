Snickers Marathon, a huge success

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - “Heat was an issue for a lot of runners. It was probably the hottest race we have had in thirteen years,” says Rashelle Beasley, the Snickers Marathon Race Director.
Beasley says it was a hot day on Saturday but runners still had a great time.
“I have received nothing but compliments from our racers, volunteers and APD. We have gotten just so many compliments,” says Beasley.
Beasley says she was shocked with the number of volunteers that came out on Saturday.
“It makes a huge impact on the runners not just from the standpoint of making sure they know where to go but the encouragement,” says Beasley.
Beasley says they have sent out a game day evaluation to all the event staff and everyone who helps make the race happen to get feedback on next year's race.
“We make sure that we look at every aspect of the race to see where we can approve or where we may have fallen short and how we can do things better,” says Beasley.
All of the proceeds raised will be going to a local organization.
“All proceeds go to benefit the Wilson Hospice House so all that money stays right here in Albany," says Beasley.
