Phoebe’s new CEO and President starts duties

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - “The first time my wife and I came here for me to interview and her to just look around the community we knew this was a special place,” says CEO and President of Phoebe, Scott Steiner.
Those are the words of the new CEO and President of Phoebe, Scott Steiner, as he takes over for Joel Wernick after he retired from Phoebe after thirty years.
“It is a privilege to be able to follow someone like Joel and his legacy. The connections in the state, federal, national, that Joel has are really incredible,” says Steiner.
Steiner says that he plans to continue to build on Phoebe’s connection with the community.
“My job is to build upon the great work that has already happen that continues to happen today to really build upon that for the people of southwest Georgia,” says Steiner.
Steiner says he is excited for his new position and meeting people in Southwest Georgia.
“I am excited to be a part of this team. I came out of the for-profit health care. I learned a lot and a lot of great care givers with big hearts in Detroit and Chicago, but this just feels different,” says Steiner.
Steiner says he is the most excited about getting to know the Phoebe family.
“It’s the community as well. It is really having everybody feel like they are a part of the family and I am lucky to be one of the newest members," says Steiner.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.