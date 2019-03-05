National Weather Service finds evidence of tornado in Decatur, Miller counties

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - A survey team found evidence of a tornado in Decatur County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Tallahassee, Florida.
According to NWS Tallahassee’s Twitter, the team found evidence of a short EF-0 tornado.
The tornado is believed to have been southeast of Bainbridge, along Spring Creek Road.
Survey teams are also assessing damage in Clay and Miller counties following Sunday’s severe weather.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado at a speed of 100 mph was confirmed in Miller County.
“What we’re looking for, we’re looking at damage patterns, so we’re looking at the way trees are falling, in terms of what direction they’re falling, we’re looking at the type of damage that’s done to structures and we’re also looking at the magnitude of that damage,” explained NWS Forecaster Lance Franck.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
This comes after the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 hit Grady County Sunday, which led to widespread damage.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.