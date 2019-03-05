National Weather Service finds evidence of tornado in Decatur Co.

By Jordan Barela | March 5, 2019 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:05 PM

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - A survey team found evidence of a tornado in Decatur County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Tallahassee, Florida.

According to NWS Tallahassee’s Twitter, the team found evidence of a short EF-0 tornado.

The tornado is believed to have been southeast of Bainbridge, along Spring Creek Road.

Survey teams are also assessing damage in Clay and Miller counties following Sunday’s severe weather.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

