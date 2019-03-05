Mother of Dragons! The Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer is finally here

(Gray News) – It’s been more than a year since we’ve seen a new “Game of Thrones” episode.
Our wait is not over, but HBO took the edge off the pain by giving us our first glimpse at the eighth and final season.
Winter is no longer coming. It is here and so are the White Walkers.
Led by the Night King and his wight dragon Viserion, the army of the dead has made it south of The Wall for the first time and into the Seven Kingdoms.
Queen Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have agreed to cease hostilities with Queen Cercei Lannister until the White Walkers have been stopped. But Cercei has other plans.
Under her orders, King Euron Greyjoy has taken the Iron Fleet to Essos to bring in the Golden Company, an army of sellswords.
Daenarys and Jon, who were revealed to be aunt and nephew, are on their way to Winterfell with her army and two remaining dragons.
The last time we saw Tyrion Lannister, he looked like he had something to tell them, but they had retired to her chambers and he dared not disturb.
Sansa, Arya and Brandon Stark have reunited in Winterfell and teamed up to execute Lord Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish.
If you’re trying to keep score, the living have forces consisting of The North, The Vale, Dothraki, Unsullied and two dragons.
The army of the dead is more than 100,000 strong, including White Walkers that can only be killed with Valerian steel and Dragonglass and a wight dragon, whose weakness has not yet been discovered.
If one season has a happy ending, the next one tends to have an opposite ending. Showrunners have typically tried to juxtapose a season’s final scene with the previous season’s.
In Season 1, the credits started rolling after Daenerys hatched her dragons. The next season, Samwell Tarly was abandoned by his Night’s Watch brothers to deal with the army of the dead beyond The Wall.
Since last season showed the Night King and Viserion bringing down The Wall at Eastwatch by the Sea, one could expect the good guys to ultimately defeat the dead in Season 8.
Even so, George R.R. Martin, the author who created the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series that the show is based on, said the end of his story will be bittersweet.
