Man’s tick bite leads to meat allergy

Tick bite makes man allergic to meat
March 5, 2019 at 2:06 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 2:06 PM

NASHVILLE (WKRN/CNN) - A man in Tennessee is now allergic to red meat because of a tick bite.

Chris Aycock was bitten by a lone-star tick about six months ago.

He said the only thing that happened then was a mark on his skin, which stayed there for about two weeks.

Everything was fine until he developed a case of anaphylactic shock in December after a particularly meat-heavy breakfast.

It sent him to the emergency room.

Afterward, an allergist diagnosed him with alpha-gal syndrome, which makes him allergic to any red meat.

Aycock says his allergy has led to some lifestyle changes.

"(I'm) learning a whole lot more about how to make chicken and turkey more palatable," he said.

Technically, alpha gal syndrome causes a person to be allergic to a carbohydrate that's found in meat that comes from any animal with hooves.

For most people, the syndrome goes away with time.

Copyright 2019 WKRN via CNN. All rights reserved.