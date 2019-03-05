How to report road debris following Sunday severe weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Sunday’s storms proved deadly car crashes can easily be caused by road debris, according to officials.
Area sheriff’s office deputies recommend to not be on the road during stormy weather.
However if you’re on the road, officers said to not stop and pick up road trash or debris following a severe weather event. Instead, when safely parked, report the debris to your county’s non-emergency number.
When reporting road storm debris, officials said to report the location of the debris and what it is.
Below is a list of some area non-emergency numbers to contact in the event of storm road debris:
- Baker County - (229) 734-3002
- Colquitt County - (229) 616-7470
- Dougherty County - (229) 431-2132
- Grady County - (229) 377-6413
- Lee County - (229) 759-6012
- Lowndes County - (229) 245-5246
- Tift County - (229) 388-6021
- Thomas County - (229) 225-4151
- Worth County - (229) 776-8219 or (229) 776-8224
