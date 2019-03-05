Douglas Police continuing investigation after man shot

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is continuing to investigate after a 22-year-old was shot in the leg on March 2.
Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center after Tadoshi Alexandra Moore came in with a gunshot wound.
Officers said Moore told them that he was walking down South Daughtry Avenue when he heard a gunshot and was hit with a bullet in the back of his leg.
DPD said Moore was brought into the hospital by Antion Dewayn Byrd, 24, who was also questioned by police.
Investigators said Moore and Byrd gave conflicting statements on the shooting.
Byrd was arrested at Coffee Regional after police determined that he was a person of interest in several other ongoing investigations which included and attempted burglary that happened on March 1, according to police.
Officers said Byrd was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary.
Police said more charges and arrests are expected. They also said more details on both cases will be release as they become available.
These are both active investigations and anyone with any information is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600 or provide information on the department’s Facebook page.
