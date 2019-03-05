Douglas police arrest wanted man on numerous felonies

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) worked with the Clinch County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies to arrest a wanted man on Sunday.
Anton Marquise Phillips, 20, was wanted for several violent felonies such as kidnapping, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony theft and firearm possession charges, according to police.
Phillips was also a person of interest in multiple armed robberies and burglaries in Douglas, according to DPD.
Investigators were made aware that Phillips was in the area, according to police.
Police said officers saw Phillips at Roundtree Park on South Gaskins Avenue.
Officers said that after a chase, Phillips was found hiding in a nearby storage building. He is being held in the Coffee County Jail on county and out-of-county charges.
Phillips has been charged in Douglas for possession of marijuana and obstruction of an officer, according to police.
