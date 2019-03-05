Dougherty Co. sees first 2 homicides of 2019 in 1 day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said despite the two unfortunate homicides Saturday, the county is still on track to have a good year.
Fowler expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones over the weekend, but he said in January and February the county was murder free, which he said is unheard of. He said as of March 2, there’s only been two homicides and one suicide, and the recent homicides happened on the same day.
Fowler said this time last year there were two homicides and three suicides, and in 2017 there were three homicides and one suicide.
However, officials are continuing to push to put an end to crime and homicides.
“Again, we’re starting again, one day at a time, one week at a time, one month at a time. Let’s start today trying to avoid the violence and the guns. Let’s put the guns down, let’s communicate, let’s talk among ourselves to find a way not to escalate this,” said Fowler.
Fowler also said that the coroner’s office and all law enforcement agencies in Albany and Dougherty County will continue to go out and educate the community on violence awareness. He said the goal is to start all over again and go at least another two months without anymore more homicides.
