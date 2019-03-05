Dougherty Co. Commissioners wait to hire outside financial help

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said they’ll have to grow the county’s economy or risk facing another tax increase.
They said the way to do this could be through an outside financial consultant but they postponed voting to hire the help.
A county that faced a four million dollar deficit and resorted to a property tax increase must look for ways to grow the county’s economy.
“I don’t want to see another property tax increase any time soon,” said District 6 Commissioner, Gloria Gaines.
Dougherty County leaders estimate their tax increase of three mills last year should keep the economy going for the next three years.
Now it’s been suggested they hire a financial adviser to grow the economy now, before those three years are up.
“The theory is, we have to grow our way out of our financial issues, not tax our way out,” said Gaines.
Commissioners could hire the firm PipperJaffery to help them do just this at $250 an hour. A vote they were supposed to make on Monday, but decided to postpone instead.
“I think we need to get a little more information about what he’s going to be doing,” said District 5 Commissioner, Anthony Jones.
A firm’s representative did present a list of 26 ideas he had already come up with to help the county.
“That was financial planning and budget issues. And looking at economic development,” Gaines said.
Still, in a 4 to 2 vote, the decision to hire outside help will have to be made at another time.
“Want him to bring in something suitcase ready that he’s done for other counties similar to Dougherty County’s size,” said Jones.
Commissioners, Clinton Johnson, Victor Edwards, Russell Gray and Jones voted to postpone the vote to hire help.
Commissioners Lamar Hudgins and Gaines voted not to postpone it.
Now County Administrator Mike McCoy will have to bring the vote back up at another meeting.
