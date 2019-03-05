Day 2 of cleanup begins for Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - The city of Cairo is still cleaning up Tuesday following an EF-2 tornado Sunday night.
The twister hit the city causing damage to homes and businesses but fortunately no loss of life.
Grady County Schools were closed Monday and are closed again Tuesday.
Southside Elementary School has roof damage to the fourth and fifth grade building and crews are hoping to repair that damage Tuesday so students can return Wednesday.
But with the rain overnight there could be more problems for the building.
Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Grady, Harris and Talbot Counties.
The American Red Cross has a warming shelter set up at 65 11th Ave northeast for anyone who needs it. They are expected to stay open until noon Tuesday if not longer to help keep people safe.
Sunday marks five months since Hurricane Michael rolled through southwest Georgia. Cairo’s police chief, Keith Sandefur, said the tornado caused more damage to the city than the hurricane did.
The Grady County Health Department is encouraging tornado recovery workers to get tetanus shots if they haven’t had a recent booster shot, which is recommended every 10 years.
“The vaccine is available at our health department,” Peggy Connell, Grady County Health Department county nurse manager, said.
Tetanus shots given to recovery workers in the field are free, Connell said.
Vaccine given in the health department is billed to insurance; however, no- and low-cost tetanus vaccines are also available in the health department for eligible patients.
“Any wound that could be contaminated with tetanus bacteria should be tended to as soon as possible,” Connell said.
For more information, contact the Grady County Health Department at (229) 377-2992.
