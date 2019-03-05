Clinch and Irwin end their season in Final Four

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - As we’ve said before, a lot of basketball took place this weekend.
Valdosta was lucky enough to host four South Georgia teams.
Among those four, were Clinch County and Irwin County, who sadly had to see their seasons end in the Final Four.
Tough games on both ends, the Indians fell late in fourth quarter to Treutlen 74-72, seeing their season end with a record of 24-5.
The Cougars fell to Marion County 57-49, and saw their best season in 26 years.
The Cougars finished at 21-7, but head coach Tanya O’Berry might speak for both teams when she says they want people to think of them as more then just a football school.
“I’m very proud of the girls, I have no complaints," said O’Berry. "They’ve stepped it back up. You can see by the crowds tonight, or this afternoon, the enthusiasm from the community. So, I think we’re always about football, I think basketball might make a comeback.”
Calhoun County, Americus-Sumter and Early County are the only teams that remain.
I’m sure the Indians and Cougars will watch and hope a South Georgia team will bring it home this week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.