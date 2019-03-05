Albany home intruder shooting investigation still underway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department released more information on an attempted home burglary that turned deadly Saturday night on Jordan Street.
Police said Jamie Lewis was killed after a homeowner in the 500 block said he tried to come into his home.
David McDuffie, the homeowner told police he pleaded for Lewis to go away multiple times, even after he pulled on the screen door.
A police report said Lewis went into the home, McDuffie fired a shot and the man attempted to charge him again before a second shot.
“I don’t know all the details, because it’s still under investigation. What all could have happened, whether the person knew him, I don’t know. So that’s part of the investigation, but I know you have the right to protect your home and family,” said Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
McDuffie was detained before being released.
The Albany Police Department is still investigating this shooting.
