Albany community disturbed after weekend homicide, violence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Residents in Albany who live on Whispering Pines Road are on edge after Larry McCray was, 18, was found shot and killed Saturday morning.
Although his friends didn’t want to be on camera, others who didn’t know McCray said the violence and recent incidents in their community is getting out of hand.
Friends have already left balloons and flowers where McCray’s body was found between The Gardens and Gardens Too. Those friends did not want to be seen on camera because they said they spoke with him before he was found dead and they’re still trying to come to terms with what happened.
“It’s not what it used to be. Life is not what it used to be. People don’t seem to care about anybody but themselves,” said Kathy Newell-Lewis, a resident.
Newell-Lewis never thought a murder would happen right outside her back window, but that changed Saturday morning when Albany police found McCray shot and killed at a draining ditch on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Road.
“This makes me so sad because we’ve become a nation that is killing each other,” said Newell-Lewis.
This time, it was just too close since the area McCray was found is between Newell-Lewis’ apartment and the Gardens Too. She said she has seen a number of violent acts in her area, but not a death.
“I have heard gun shots. It sounds like it comes from close by,” said Newell-Lewis.
Almost a month ago, police responded to an attempted armed robbery where a man was grazed in the head with a bullet. McCray spoke with us about the violence in this neighborhood and pleaded for it to stop.
“It’s just not to The Gardens, it’s not just a one-time thing. It’s going to continue to happen and it’s going to get worse,” said Newell-Lewis.
Since McCray has many friends in the area, and now that he is deceased, the community hopes a solution is found to prevent another life lost.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke with McCray a few weeks ago, he reached out saying he wanted to talk about his initiative to stop the violence. He said he was planning on doing an event in March and planning on producing music on the topic. Unfortunately, due to this incident, that won’t happen and now this community is left on edge.
