Additional warrants issued in Whispering Pines homicide, community in fear

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigation Bureau has issued additional murder warrants against a suspect in a homicide that happened on Whispering Pines Road, along with warrants for a man they say was a party to the crime.
On Saturday, Kolean Lawson, 43, was accused of killing Larry Bernard McCray, Jr., 18, on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines.
Kolean has been issued additional warrants for aggravated assault, first degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to police.
Tyrell Lawson, 28, has been accused of being a party to the crime and has been issued a felony murder warrant.
APD officials said Tyrell Lawson is still on the run and was last seen in St. Augustine, Florida.
Anybody with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Three days after the deadly morning shooting in an alleyway off Whispering Pines Road, Albany’s Police Chief Michael Perlsey is speaking out after residents expressed fear of being the next victim in their neighborhood.
WALB has been door to door at the Gardens and Gardens Too Apartments, and residents talked to us about not only this incident, but the violence they’ve seen in the last couple of months.
Every person we spoke to said they can’t speak out on camera because they’re afraid of being the next target.
Words like fearful, disturbed and angry are terms being used by residents who are terrified of being identified.
“You have to ask yourself, ‘Do I want to live like a prisoner in my home?’ And I don’t want anyone to live like that. ‘Or do I want to be free?’" said Chief Persley.
Persley said no one should have to feel scared or be afraid to speak out about the violence they see or hear outside their window.
For the last two days, one resident after another has been scared to go on camera after McCray spoke to WALB about the change he wanted to see in the area after his friend was grazed in the head by a bullet back in February.
But Chief Persley said the past case in the Gardens has nothing to do with Saturday’s tragedy on Whispering Pines.
“I can’t confirm or deny that him speaking out then had anything to do with his homicide,” said Persley. “As of right now, the incident between some incidents that happened earlier involving an aggravated assault that occurred, one person grazed in the head with a bullet, we can’t find a connection or have not determined a connection between that and Mr. McCray’s death."
Persley said that based on information they’ve gathered, it appears to be some other personal interaction between McCray and the suspect, Kolean. He said those who are afraid to report what they see or take a stand for change should always use their voice to help law enforcement in the community.
“Where two or three get together, a lot of things can happen and we want those two or three people to get together to make things happen for the good,” said Persley.
This means reporting suspicious activity to the police, telling your neighbors, talking to your pastors and city leaders about what’s going on in your area. And maybe together, change will happen before another innocent life is lost.
“Just don’t accept it and live with it. You don’t have to accept how things are and live with it, but you can take a stand against,” said Persley.
Persley said 49-year old Kolean is still being held at the Miami Police Department and is waiting to be sent back to Dougherty County.
Officials said that once Kolean returns, investigators will continue to search for the reason behind the shooting.
