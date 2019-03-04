Suspect arrested in Cairo murder investigation

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - One person has been arrested after a man was killed in Cairo March 3, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said the Cairo Police Department requested it’s assistance Sunday in the murder of Jimmy Lee Bryant, 86, at his home on MLK Jr. Drive.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined an ongoing domestic dispute that started in the afternoon led to Derrick Clark, 31, of Donalsonville, shooting Bryant in his yard where he later died from his injuries, said the GBI.
WALB is working to get Clark’s mugshot and we will update this story once it comes in.
According to the GBI, Clark was found in Whigham shortly after the shooting and taken to the Grady County Jail. He was charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This case is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the GBI’s Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096.
Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to District Attorney Joe Mulholland’s office.
