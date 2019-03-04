UPDATE: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for Grady Co.

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Grady, Harris, and Talbot counties to deploy state assistance in the wake of severe thunderstorms, excessive precipitation and tornadoes.
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said the preliminary rating for the Cairo tornado is an EF-2 with max winds of 120 mph.
“With extensive storm damage in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties, it is imperative that we take swift action to help affected Georgians and deploy state resources in ongoing response and recovery efforts," Kemp said. "This declaration immediately dispatches additional first responders and assistance as we continue to assess the damage. Throughout this process, I have received regular updates from state and local leaders. Based on this information, I will travel to affected areas this afternoon with emergency management personnel to witness the damage firsthand. At this time, we extend our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by severe weather in Georgia and Alabama, where citizens in Lee County are reeling from the deaths of at least twenty-three people and massive structural damage.”
