Much cooler and drier Today with highs only in the upper 50s. A few showers come overnight with a slight chance of some flurries north of Highway 280. Temperatures drop another 5 degrees Tuesday. By Wednesday AM we are expecting a widespread freeze and another one on Thursday morning. The warming begins to end the week. By this weekend we are back into the 70s. Rain chance peak on Daylight Saving Time Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.