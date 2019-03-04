Coffee Co. officials assist in capturing wanted man

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Nicholls Police Department assisted in the arrest of a wanted man.
According to a release, Cecil Dustin Hannah was wanted by Pierce, Bacon, and Alma police departments for major crimes in their area.
On Tuesday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a call that Hannah was at a residence near the area of Timber Trail.
Deputies, detectives, and K-9 officers responded to the area, along with Nicholls police and the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.
Hannah ran into a wooded area near the Coffee/Bacon county line, according to a release.
Ware State Prison K-9 unit was asked to assist, the release stated.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, the Ware State K-9 officers were able to locate and track Hannah to a wooded area near Jim Meeks Road.
Officers also discovered a 2005 Honda CBR that Hannah was suspected of operating hidden in the woods, the release stated.
The motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen from Jeff Davis County, according to the release.
Hannah is facing the following charges:
- Burglary
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Theft by receiving stolen property
Other charges are also pending, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
