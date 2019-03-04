Calhoun County sends boys and girls basketball to finals

CALHOUN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - A lot of basketball was played this past weekend, but as the dust settled, only 4 of those 8 South Georgia teams will play for a state championship.
Two of those teams, will be the Cougars.
The Calhoun County Cougars have proven that they are clearly the team to beat this season.
It's usually an amazing feat to have one of your teams reach the state finals... but rarely is it ever a case where you get to watch two.
After the boys overcame a deficit in regular time and the first overtime, the Cougars remained undefeated, and won 77-69 over Wilkinson County.
Head coach Marcus Shaw saw his boys fight till the very end, but now it’s time to focus on the title game.
“Pretty much the whole game, our kids gave it everything they had," said Shaw. "As soon as we came out, we knew it was going to be a dog fight, and we couldn’t ask anymore from our kids. We had God on our side tonight, and it showed. Sometimes it didn’t look like we didn’t have a chance to win the ball game at times, and we kept believing. The kids never gave up, as coaches we never gave up.”
Cougar standout Bryan Smith helped lead the Cougars to victory, and says he’s glad his team got to show just how powerful they really are as a unit.
“We’ve been running and gunning,” said Senior point guard Bryan Smith. "We run hard at practice. So, when you run hard at practice, what you do at practice is what you’re going to do in the game. We do nothing but hustle at Calhoun. That’s all we do. "
The Lady Cougars will face Marion County at 6 P.M. on March 6th in the Macon Centreplex, then Cougars will face Treutlen shortly after at 8 P.M.
