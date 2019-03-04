Bodies found in Sumter Co.

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Sumter County, according to Coroner Greg Hancock.
Hancock told WALB that he has been called to the 400 block of Flintside Drive for more than one body found.
The coroner said he was called in around 11:10 a.m.
Two bodies were found at the scene, according to Col. Eric Bryant, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The original call to dispatch was that someone saw a woman on the porch with a weapon and she was unresponsive, Bryant said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist, according to Terry Howard, Region 3 special agent in charge.
The call came in at 10:30 Monday morning, according to Bryan Smith, assistant special agent in charge.
According to Smith, the bodies have been identified but officials are waiting to release the names until family members have been notified.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a deceased person, Smith said.
After preliminary investigation, Smith added, the sheriff’s office requested GBI assistance. Both agencies are examining the scene and doing interviews.
Many community members told WALB they’re in disbelief after the two bodies were found.
“It’s just a shock,” said Bryan Bentley, Lakeview Baptist Church pastor. “I think everyone’s just speechless and don’t know what to say.”
Bentley said the news has devastated his congregation.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
