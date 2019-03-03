Severe storm threat Sunday increasing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Overnight, mostly cloudy with fog developing. Lows near 60.
Sunday continues to be a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat for severe weather during the afternoon and evening. The morning will be quiet with a few showers possible. The main threats are damaging winds and tornadoes. Large hail is possible with individual thunderstorms ahead of the main line. Damaging winds are possible as the main line of storms moves through in the evening. Heavy rainfall is likely with amounts of 1 to 2 inches and higher amounts possible.
Individual thunderstorms begin to push into our western areas by 4 p.m. These individual storms carry the highest potential of producing tornadoes. The main line will enter our northwestern counties by 7 p.m. bringing with it damaging wind threat. That line will continue to push through South Georgia throughout the evening hours and into early Monday morning. All activity should move out of the area by 2 a.m. Monday with a few lingering showers possible thereafter.
