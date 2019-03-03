Severe storm threat Sunday increasing

Sunday continues to be a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat for severe weather during the afternoon and evening. The morning will be quiet with a few showers possible. The main threats are damaging winds and tornadoes. Large hail is possible with individual thunderstorms ahead of the main line. Damaging winds are possible as the main line of storms moves through in the evening. Heavy rainfall is likely with amounts of 1 to 2 inches and higher amounts possible.