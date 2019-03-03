“He was my best friend”: Sister of shooting victim speaks out

By Deneisha Pearson | March 3, 2019 at 10:17 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:17 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A family member of the Whispering Pines shooting victim is speaking out after police investigate the death of her brother, Larry Bernard McCray, Jr on Saturday.

Meyonna McCray can’t stop the memories of her brother from overtaking her mind just hours after he was shot and killed.

They shared the same last name and the same blood.

“It’s hard cause I look just like my brother so it’s me looking in the mirror I’mma always think about my brother like, I’mma miss him,” says Meyonna.

Her brother, who she affectionately called L-J was an up and coming artist.

“He been rapping, he just started taking it serious."

Investigators responded to a shooting in an alley on Whispering Pines avenue around 10 a.m. on Saturday, that’s where they discovered Larry now Meyonna is left with only memories of her best friend.

“I dont know because he was the center of attention. It’s always LJ.”

Police have issued murder warrants for Kolean Omar Lawson, 43, in connection to the case. They also suspect that Tyrell Lawson, 28, and Lacoya Lee, 29, could be on the run with him.

Investigators say the trio may have made their way to Florida.

If anyone have information leading to an arrest, contact Albany police.

