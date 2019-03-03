“He was my best friend”: Sister of shooting victim speaks out

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A family member of the Whispering Pines shooting victim is speaking out after police investigate the death of her brother, Larry Bernard McCray, Jr on Saturday.
Meyonna McCray can’t stop the memories of her brother from overtaking her mind just hours after he was shot and killed.
They shared the same last name and the same blood.
“It’s hard cause I look just like my brother so it’s me looking in the mirror I’mma always think about my brother like, I’mma miss him,” says Meyonna.
Her brother, who she affectionately called L-J was an up and coming artist.
“He been rapping, he just started taking it serious."
“I dont know because he was the center of attention. It’s always LJ.”
Investigators say the trio may have made their way to Florida.
If anyone have information leading to an arrest, contact Albany police.
