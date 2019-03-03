First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.
Following counties currently under Tornado Watch, effective until 8 p.m:
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Early, Irwin, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner, Webster, and Wilcox.
Following counties currently under Tornado Warning, effective 6 p.m:
Decatur, Miller, Seminole, Early
All of Southwest Georgia is now under either an Enhanced Risk (Northwest including Albany) or Slight Risk (Southeast including Valdosta) of Severe Storms. The storms should begin to impact our area around 2 p.m. in the form of isolated to scattered Supercell thunderstorms that could produce Tornadoes and Large Hail. A squall line develops in middle GA around 5 p.m. and heads southeast across our area. This line of storms could produce wind gusts 60 mph + and an isolated Tornado through 8 p.m. Strong-severe storms move past highway 319 after 8 p.m. and move out of our viewing area by midnight.
If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
