First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday

All of Southwest Georgia is now under either an Enhanced Risk (Northwest including Albany) or Slight Risk (Southeast including Valdosta) of Severe Storms. The storms should begin to impact our area around 2 p.m. in the form of isolated to scattered Supercell thunderstorms that could produce Tornadoes and Large Hail. A squall line develops in middle GA around 5 p.m. and heads southeast across our area. This line of storms could produce wind gusts 60 mph + and an isolated Tornado through 8 p.m. Strong-severe storms move past highway 319 after 8 p.m. and move out of our viewing area by midnight.