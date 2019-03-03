Damage reports from March 3 severe weather

Damage reports from March 3 severe weather
By WALB News Team | March 3, 2019 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 8:18 PM

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Sunday has brought severe weather across Southwest Georgia.

[ First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday ]

WALB has compiled a list of damage reports from counties in our viewing area.

BAKER COUNTY:

No damages.

According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.

BEN HILL COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

CALHOUN COUNTY:

WALB reached out to Calhoun County officials and are waiting to hear back.

CLAY COUNTY:

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of downed trees.

CLINCH COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

CRISP COUNTY:

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two accidents because of water over roadways. No injuries were reported.

There was one report of a downed tree in the southern part of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

The highest recorded wind on record was 32 mph.

COLQUITT COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY:

Power lines have fallen around the 400 block of Philema Road causing power outages in the area, according to officials.

Downed power lines on Philema Road. (Source: WALB)
According to Dougherty County Police, Georgia Power is on the way to restore power.

As of now, police are directing traffic.

Please take caution while on the roads and it is best to take shelter, according to officials.

IRWIN COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

LEE COUNTY:

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two hydroplane accidents occurred.

Both single vehicle accidents. One on Old Leesburg Road and the other on James Pond Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

LOWNDES COUNTY:

WALB reached out to Lowndes County officials and are waiting to hear back.

According to Georgia Power, there are 858 power outages in Lowndes County.

MILLER COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

MITCHELL COUNTY:

No damages. According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.

RANDOLPH COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

SUMTER COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

TERRELL COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

THOMAS COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

TURNER COUNTY:

No damages or power outages reported.

WORTH COUNTY:

No damages. According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.

As more information of damage reports come in, we will update this story with the latest information.

