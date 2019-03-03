Damage reports from March 3 severe weather

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Sunday has brought severe weather across Southwest Georgia.
WALB has compiled a list of damage reports from counties in our viewing area.
No damages.
According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.
No damages or power outages reported.
WALB reached out to Calhoun County officials and are waiting to hear back.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of downed trees.
No damages or power outages reported.
According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two accidents because of water over roadways. No injuries were reported.
There was one report of a downed tree in the southern part of the county, the sheriff’s office said.
The highest recorded wind on record was 32 mph.
No damages or power outages reported.
Power lines have fallen around the 400 block of Philema Road causing power outages in the area, according to officials.
According to Dougherty County Police, Georgia Power is on the way to restore power.
As of now, police are directing traffic.
Please take caution while on the roads and it is best to take shelter, according to officials.
No damages or power outages reported.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two hydroplane accidents occurred.
Both single vehicle accidents. One on Old Leesburg Road and the other on James Pond Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALB reached out to Lowndes County officials and are waiting to hear back.
According to Georgia Power, there are 858 power outages in Lowndes County.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages. According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages or power outages reported.
No damages. According to Mitchell EMC, there are 750 total power outages in Baker, Mitchell and Worth Counties.
As more information of damage reports come in, we will update this story with the latest information.
