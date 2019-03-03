Albany police: Attempted burglary turns fatal

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A man is dead after an attempted home burglary turned into a fatal shooting Saturday night, according tot he Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Jordan Street after a man was shot and killed just before 9 p.m.
According to APD, when they arrived they found Jamie Lee Lewis, 41, fatally shot and now the resident, David McDuffie, 65, is being detained.
McDuffie told police when he arrived home, he noticed an unknown person acting strangely across the street in a field, according to a release.
He unlocked his gate, pulled his car into his driveway, and noticed Lewis moving closer to his property.
McDuffie told police Lewis came into his yard and pulled on the screen door and entered his porch area, that’s when he fired at Lewis warning him not to come on his property, according to a release.
Officers took McDuffie to the Law Enforcement Center and the case was turned over to Investigations.
This is the second deadly shooting that happened Saturday, the first happened earlier in the morning.
