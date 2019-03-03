Albany homicide suspect turns himself in

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A homicide suspect has turned himself in to Florida law enforcement, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Kelean Omar Lawson, 43, turned himself into the Miami Police Department, APD officials said.
Murder warrants were issued for Lawson after a shooting on Whispering Pines Road Saturday.
Investigators also suspect that Tyrell Lawson, 28, and Lacoya Lee, 29, could be on the run with him.
If you know any information regarding the whereabouts, contact Robbery/Homicide Investigators at (229) 431- 2132 or call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436- TIPS.
