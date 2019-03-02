UPDATE: Whispering Pines homicide victim identified

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police have identified the victim that was fatally shot on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Road Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m.
Larry Bernard McCray, 18, was found in an alley that runs through two different apartment complexes, according to police.
McCray is Albany’s first homicide victim of 2019.
Police are on the hunt for Kolean Omar Lawson, 43, in connection to the homicide.
No charges have been filed yet.
Coroner Michael Fowler said they’re sending the body to the Crime Lab on Monday.
