Strong-severe storms possible this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Light rain but no strong storms Friday night. However strong-severe storms are possible Sunday as a strong cold front moves east. Most of SWGA is in a slight risk for strong storms Sunday therefore it’s a First Alert Weather Day. Sunday starts with patchy fog while rain moves in through the afternoon followed by evening thunderstorms with the potential for some strong-severe storms into Monday morning. Threats of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.