Rural GA airports could see additional $3.8 million in funding

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Newly proposed legislation could bring an extra $3.8 million to each rural Georgia airport.
Governor Brian Kemp has proposed a half a cent jet tax fuel to help airports improve safety conditions and overall operations.
What travelers, business men and women and representatives from corporations see on the runway is their first impression of Douglas. And the airport could potentially see extra funding to make that impression one that keeps people coming back.
“This is what a lot of the industry sees for the first time when they come into your area, is the airport,” said Howard Whidden, the Douglas Municipal Airport manager.
And if the asphalt, runway markings and overall operations of the airport don’t have the necessary funding, they more than likely aren’t going to keep people coming back.
“Your local community airport is a major local economic engine for this area," said Whidden.
And until about a year ago, rural Georgia airports were receiving millions in funding from a 5 cent jet fuel tax. Now, Douglas Representative Dominic LaRiccia has proposed bringing the tax back, legislation Kemp is now supporting.
“It could generate somewhere in the neighborhood of what we estimate about $3.8 million per airport,” explained Whidden.
The proposed legislation would be a half a cent jet fuel tax. It would draw down on federal funding, as the federal government would match it in a nine to one match. The more than $3 million could then fund a multitude of projects.
“First and foremost, it would go to safety conditions like asphalt conditions of our runway and taxi way, markings, lighting and things of that nature,” said Whidden.
While the newly proposed tax is nowhere near the 5 cent tax rural airports had seen in the past, for the Douglas Municipal Airport, every penny, or half a penny in this case, counts.
“To have them pass legislation to help with funding, we’re grateful,” Whidden said.
This is still proposed legislation and will have to go through the House of Representatives and the Senate before becoming a bill.
