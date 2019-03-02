Over 400 early votes cast in March Special Election

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - The first week of early voting for the sheriff position has ended in Worth County, and more than 400 voters have already cast their ballots.
Lenny Davis, Tommy Adams, and Don Whitaker are running in the special election for Sheriff.
Earlier this week, they participated in a political forum, where they encouraged people to get to the polls.
We spoke with the Chairman of the Board of Elections in Worth County who says voters are doing just that.
“The small election with just one race in this election I think these numbers are good for the size of our county. We’ve have 445 people to vote as of right now and we are averaging about 100 a day. I think that’s pretty good turnout for what we are voting for,” said Hugh Donnan, the Chairman.
Also on the ballot is the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST.
Polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks.
Election day is March 19.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.