Lady Bobcats searching for first finals appearance since 2003

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - The Early County Girls basketball team is on a mission to bring the state title back to Blakely.
Just one game away from the big dance, the Bobcats are focusing on their Final Four match-up first.
The Lady Bobcats are on their way to making their own destiny this season.
After falling to the Lady Canes in the region championship, Early County has been looking for revenge.
Although they won’t get their rematch agaisnt Fitzgerald, the Bobcats just want to bring home the state championship.
Hoping to reach the finals for the first time since 2003, both head coach Kimmie Graham and the Lady Bobcats want their shot at the title.
“It feels good. I’m very proud of our teammates, being able to keep their head in the game," said Senior point guard Taliah Wesley. "Because, we done had pretty tough competition. So, I’m very proud of us all together as one team.”
“Our girls, they worked hard and I feel like I see the determination," said Graham, "I see the desire. I see the heart that I spoke about earlier in the season. The one thing that I couldn’t teach them. And I see it in my players. I see it in all twelve of them. I see the heart to get there.”
Early County will have their shot at reaching the finals on Saturday at Georgia College and State university at 2 P.M. against Model.
