Dawson council decides not renew interim city manager contract

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - City leaders in Dawson have decided not to renew the interim city manager’s contract.
This comes after a special called meeting Friday afternoon.
City workers and leaders told WALB, Woods’ performance in the position so far, has left them dissatisfied.
Woods’ agreement with the city says his contract will end July 2, and could roll over after that date.
That's unless he was told differently by the council.
After speaking with city workers on Friday, they believe Woods should be terminated immediately.
Not only were city leaders and workers upset about having a special called meeting on a Friday afternoon, but after a week of complaints about Woods’ performance, it seems a decision had to be made.
“We have to make a decision about what’s going on, if you’re the right person for this or if you’re not it’s simple,” said council member John Harris.
A few workers for the city approached the podium, accusing Woods of making them work in dangerous conditions.
“He want you to put on a rain suite and work in it and that’s not right,” said Johnny Jessie, who works for the city.
Many of the council members agreed.
“I don’t understand asking anybody to go out in the rain and pick up trash if it was anything I just don’t understand that," said Harris.
Woods tried to defend himself, but it seemed as though the hole had been dug too deep.
“I don’t like your attitude,” said another council member.
“He got the wrong job,” said Jessie.
This comes just two months after Woods took the interim city manager position.
He replaced former City Manager Barney Parnacott who was arrested for aggravated sodomy in 2018, and was later fired because he is still in jail.
“Mr. Barney wasn’t a bad guy, he was an o.k. guy, but he wouldn’t treat us like that,” said Jessie.
Some of the other complaints were of Woods not working closely enough with city workers on projects, and the fact that city workers are underpaid.
“I really think that you are capable of doing it and I think that you’ve got all the history and the background to do it but it’s the way you’re going about doing it,” said Harris.
After a final vote, the council approved the motion that Woods’ contract will end indefinitely in July but he does have an opportunity to submit an application for the position during that time.
I reached out to Woods for comment after the meeting, but he didn’t want to comment.
