Crisp Co. students graduate from C.H.A.M.P.S. program

CRISP COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Some students in South Georgia had a special graduation Friday.
Several students graduated from Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, or C.H.A.M.P.S, at Crisp County Middle School.
The program was developed by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association in 2003.
Crisp County deputies have been in classrooms with lesson plans for 12 weeks.
They talked about all kinds of safety issues like anti-bullying, ATV safety, gun safety and personal safety.
On Friday, faculty, staff and authorities celebrated by giving awards for posters, essays and star students.
“Every time you get a chance to be with students and have students with you, it just means we’re making a positive role on the community,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Officials hosted a party and a dance for the students Friday afternoon.
Deputies offer the C.H.A.M.P.S. program at Crisp Academy and Crisp County Middle School.
