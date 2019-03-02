Crisp Co. sheriff wants you to be safe when driving in dense fog

CRISP COUNTY, GA (WALB) - South Georgia has seen several mornings with dense fog this week, so WALB got some expert advice on how to drive through it safely.
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said foggy conditions can create a hazard.
Deputies said low beams are better when you’re driving in that heavy fog.
They want drivers to slow down so you won’t run into a stalled vehicle or an animal.
Authorities said the fog lines are there for a reason.
“Leave a little bit earlier so they have plenty of time to get there," said Hancock. "And remember that white line on the side of the road is called a fog line and that fog line is there to help you stay in your lane of traffic.”
Deputies said on Thursday that they even had to slow down because of the dense fog.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.