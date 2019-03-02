Cordele man found guilty of malice murder, 14 other charges

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A Cordele man was found guilty on 15 charges, including murder, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradford Rigby.
Rigby said in a press release Friday that Christopher Rawls, 30, of Cordele, was found guilty of the following charges in the death of Geoffrey “Joc” Jones Jr. on November 22, 2015, in Crisp County:
- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Four counts of aggravated assault
- Three counts of kidnapping
- Home invasion
- Armed robbery
- Burglary
- Theft by taking a motor vehicle
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
According to Rigby, Rawls and his co-defendant, Harold Brown, 48, lured Jones back to his home on Old Penia Road while they held Jones’ girlfriend and others at gunpoint at the residence.
The press release states that Jones confronted the attackers and was shot twice with two different guns.
When leaving the home, Rawls and Brown stole a vehicle from the residence as their getaway car, according to Rigby.
Rigby said Rawls was sentenced to a composite sentence of life without parole and two additional consecutive life sentences.
Brown had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 20 years to serve without parole, followed by 20 years of probation.
There is a third co-defendant, John Frank Dunlap, whose case is still pending.
Rigby said the jury in the trial for Rawls deliberated just over 30 minutes before reaching a verdict.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.