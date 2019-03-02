Company to analyze flooding and sewer systems in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Starting in March, a new company will be taking a closer look at Albany’s sewer system.
Constantine Engineering has worked on several sewer projects in Augusta.
Tuesday, they presented a plan to Albany city leaders to help with sewage and flooding problems in the Good Life City.
The contract has been signed, and the company has already started a pre-analysis of places where they want to get started.
“We have flood issues that we need to resolve as well as the lift station and waste water treatment plan. They all really tie together so rather than trying to solve for X, we are trying to solve for X,Y, and Z. And that’s why we have a third party to help us,” said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.
The contract with the consultant team will not interfere with the city’s current contract with Jacobs Engineering.
We are told the city will update the city commission frequently on the engineering group’s progress on the project.
