Albany’s downtown festival set to kick off Saturday at noon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgians are getting ready for the downtown festival this weekend.
The festival is an event that the Albany community and surrounding areas look forward to every year.
There will be food vendors and live music.
Rashelle Beasley, the Albany Visitors Bureau executive director, said she really hopes everyone will take the time to come out and enjoy the downtown festival.
“There are street vendors, there’s food, there’s kid opportunities, face painting, just a lot going on. The Flint Riverquarium will have $5 and you know, some special things that just gets the city moving and we are really excited about that," said Beasley.
Beasley said events like the downtown festival help bring people to the downtown area.
The festival will start at noon on Saturday and admission is $5.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.