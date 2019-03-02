Albany race ready for annual Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Runners from all over have been arriving in Albany to get ready for the annual Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon.
There are hundreds of people expected to be in downtown Albany Saturday for the Snickers Marathon.
“Things are getting exciting. This is the time that we have been waiting for and planning all year for,” said Rashelle Beasley, the Snickers Marathon race director.
Beasley and her staff were prepared to welcome all the runners into town. They came to the Albany Civic Center Friday to pick up their race gear.
Beasley said that road marshals were out getting ready for Saturday’s race.
“It’s important that we make sure that everybody knows where they are going, that they don’t get lost. Our road marshals are out. It’s just an exciting time,” said Beasley.
The race will start Saturday morning at 7 and Beasley wants the community to know that no matter rain or shine, the race will still go on.
“It’s a big deal not to cancel a Boston qualifying race and so we do everything possible to ensure safety first and foremost, but also making sure that the race goes on. So, we will need volunteers to still show up with their umbrellas and cheer them on,” said Beasley.
Beasley said the race is something she looks forward to every year because it’s a great way to highlight the city of Albany.
“Twenty-six miles is a full loop going through ASU West, ASU East and you know all the best places in Albany. So it really gives us an opportunity to show out,” said Beasley.
Beasley said all the money raised at the race will benefit a local organization.
“Proceeds from the race go to benefit the Wilson Hospice House. So far over the past 13 races, we have contributed $264,000 to the Wilson Hospice House," said Beasley.
