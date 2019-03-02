Albany police on the hunt for homicide suspect

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department need the public’s help finding a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting on Whispering Pines Road Saturday morning around 10: 50 a.m.
According to police, murder warrants have been issued against Kolean Omar Lawson, 43.
Lawson is 6′2 and around 214 pounds.
He also may be driving a silver Chevy Impala or Pontiac, according to police.
Lawson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators also suspect that Tyrell Lawson, 28, and Lacoya Lee, 29, could be on the run with him.
If you know any information regarding the whereabouts, contact Robbery/Homicide Investigators at (229) 431- 2132 or call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436- TIPS.
