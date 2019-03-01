Westover High School student charged after gun brought on campus

By Krista Monk | March 1, 2019 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:27 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Westover High School parents were notified Thursday evening that a student is charged with bringing a gun on campus, according to Dougherty County School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

In the voice message parents received around 6 p.m. Thursday, Westover Principal William Chunn said the student is being charged with possession of a firearm on school campus and other charges.

The message continued to explain that the student was caught with a .22 caliber pistol during a security check Thursday morning.

Chunn said in the message that the student has been suspended pending a disciplinary tribunal.

We take student and staff safety very seriously and urge you to take this opportunity to talk to your students about the consequences that come with bringing weapons to school. We also want to encourage our students to report suspicious activity to their teachers and administrators. If you see something, say something. We look forward to having your support as we work to keep our schools safe for all.
Westover Comprehensive High School voice message

