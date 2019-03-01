Westover High School student charged after gun brought on campus

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Westover High School parents were notified Thursday evening that a student is charged with bringing a gun on campus, according to Dougherty County School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.
In the voice message parents received around 6 p.m. Thursday, Westover Principal William Chunn said the student is being charged with possession of a firearm on school campus and other charges.
The message continued to explain that the student was caught with a .22 caliber pistol during a security check Thursday morning.
Chunn said in the message that the student has been suspended pending a disciplinary tribunal.
