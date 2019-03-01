Tifton police: Bus aide ‘caused excessive physical pain to child’

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Tifton police said a child who is “mentally handicapped” was injured in an incident on Feb. 19.
According to Tift County Schools, the incident involved a male third grader from G. O. Bailey Elementary School.
The young boy went home with markings on his arm after physical grabbing occurred to try to gain control of the child, according to the school system.
The child’s mother reported the incident to the Tift County School System. The school system then requested the help of the Tifton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division with the investigation on Feb. 21.
According to a police report, bus aide Judy Steverson hit the juvenile “with a closed fist causing marks and bruising” to the child’s arm.
Police said Steverson caused “excessive physical pain” to the child.
The Tifton Police Department said surveillance cameras on the bus captured the incident.
The Tift County School System cannot release the video because of the investigation and because it is protected by FERPA, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
The school system said Steverson has been an employee for more than 15 years, so the incident was unexpected.
"It's behavior that we expeditiously handled and knew that the best course of action for us was to remove her from any buses of ours, suspend her indefinitely without pay, and to have the Tifton Police Department do a thorough investigation,” explained Jonathan Judy with the Tift County School System.
Steverson has been suspended indefinitely without pay, until the Tifton Police Department completes its investigation, according to the school system.
Police said Steverson has been charged with 1st degree cruelty to children and was taken to the Tift County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.