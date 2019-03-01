Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Stroll starts early

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The much beloved First Friday Sip and Stroll in Thomasville is coming back a month early, Friday.
Thomasville city leaders said each First Friday Sip and Stroll attracts anywhere from 1,500 to 4,000 people to the downtown. And each year, more excitement grows around the event. So, they said it was almost a no-brainer to start early this year.
City leaders said starting early will also give more visitors an opportunity to experience the event.
April Norton, the Main Street and business development director, said this change stems from residents asking for more entertainment throughout the year. City officials said they believe starting their Sip and Stroll in March is the best way to accomplish that.
“This is a great opportunity to just bring folks to the downtown. It’s a great boost to our local economy and gives our community something to enjoy," said Norton.
Norton said there will be live music at the amphitheater from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., most stores and restaurants have extended hours and the event itself lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Norton said rain or shine the event will go on. She said you can find the latest updates for this Friday’s Sip and Stroll on their Facebook page at Downtown Thomasville.
