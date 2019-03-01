Students at Pelham Elementary celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - In honor of Doctor Seuss’ birthday, Pelham Elementary School turned his imagination into real life.
On Friday, the Cat in the Hat himself greeted dozens of students.
On the final day of Doctor Seuss Week, the South Georgia Circuit district attorney, Joe Mulholland, dressed up as the Cat in the Hat. He read two books and took pictures with students.
Principal Becky Davis said for weeks they’ve been building up excitement for this day. She said she hopes this will encourage students to continue reading.
“We’ll do almost anything to intrigue our children to read. So, that’s the biggest outcome is to try and have our children interested in reading and seeing that reading can be fun,” said Davis.
Davis said that by creating excitement around reading, she hopes students will be more drawn to reading stories versus watching movies to get the stories.
